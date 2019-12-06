Boston police on Friday morning rescued a man who had fallen into the water near the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in South Boston, officials said.
Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said the man was pulled from the water shortly after 7 a.m., in the area of 2 Fid Kennedy Ave. The man was taken to an area hospital.
His name, age and condition weren’t immediately available. Boyle said it wasn’t clear how the man had ended up in the water.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.