NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that’s named after the 35th U.S. president.

Newport News Shipbuilding said the christening of the USS John Kennedy will occur Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.

Caroline Kennedy is the sponsor of her father’s namesake ship. She will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the carrier’s hull.