The protesters were expected to flood into the State House to press lawmakers to move more swiftly to cut greenhouse gas emissions statewide.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho, climate change has got to go,” the crowd participating in the Boston Climate Strike chanted.

Hundreds of young people rallied on Copley Plaza Friday morning and then headed to the State House to call for action on climate change.

The students have set their sights on a slew of bills they see as essential to a Massachusetts Green New Deal, including one that would require the state to get all its energy from renewable sources by 2045.

“Climate change is an emergency,” said Chris D’Agostino, the state policy leader for Sunrise Boston, a youth-led climate organization that helped to organize the events. “The sooner we act, the better it will be, the easier it will be, the cheaper it will be.”

A Facebook event page for the rally and march listed 735 people planning to attend and 3,030 interested in attending. The temperature was just above freezing at 10 a.m. in Boston and skies were cloudy.

The page said thousands were expected to “gather in Boston to strike from school and work to kick off a revolution of change that will be strong enough to fight for climate justice. Join us to stand for a Massachusetts Green New Deal and an end to this climate emergency!”

Organizers said they had both state-specific and national demands.

Massachusetts US Senator Edward Markey invited people to join him at the rally, in a video posted by activists.

“Climate change is here. It’s taking its toll. The planet is running a fever. There are no emergency rooms for planets. We have to make sure that we take climate action now. The planet cannot wait. Thank you all for everything you are doing,” Markey said in the video.