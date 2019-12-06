A truck was traveling westbound on Route 6 when it hit the bridge from beneath at around 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The Old Bass River Road Bridge above Route 6 in Dennis has been closed to traffic after a truck struck the bridge Friday evening, officials said.

A view from beneath the bridge looking westbound down Route 6 shows the two damaged beams.

Two of the bridge’s beams were severed in the incident and there may be additional damage, according to the statement. Bridge inspection crews are on site to evaluate the bridge structure, and engineers will determine what repairs are necessary.

MassDOT does not have an estimate for when the bridge will reopen, the statement said.

Advertisement

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com