Here’s another good reason not to work late Friday.
Weather forecasters are warning commuters to watch out for slippery conditions Friday afternoon and evening as up to 3 inches of snow falls on parts of Massachusetts.
Areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike will see the higher amounts of snow, the National Weather Service in Norton said in a statement Friday morning. The Berkshires may get up to 3 inches of snow, while less than an inch of snow is expected in Greater Boston.
“While snow amounts into early this evening will be light, this does look to coincide with the late day commute,” the statement said. “Therefore, motorists planning travel across Northern Massachusetts this afternoon and early evening should be prepared for slippery travel especially in the higher terrain.”
By midafternoon, snow was falling in much of the state, though not in parts of Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands.
