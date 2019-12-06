Here’s another good reason not to work late Friday.

Weather forecasters are warning commuters to watch out for slippery conditions Friday afternoon and evening as up to 3 inches of snow falls on parts of Massachusetts.

Areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike will see the higher amounts of snow, the National Weather Service in Norton said in a statement Friday morning. The Berkshires may get up to 3 inches of snow, while less than an inch of snow is expected in Greater Boston.