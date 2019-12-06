He’s a former dean at English High School convicted convicted last year of shooting a 17-year-old student he enlisted to sell drugs. The Boston resident is serving a sentence of more than 20 years in state prison on a charge of attempted murder in the case that stunned Boston officials.

Of the more than 60 members of the Latin Kings indicted Thursday on federal racketeering, drug and firearms charges, one name might have stood out to people in Boston.

Prior to his arrest, Harrison, whose nickname, “Rev” was posted on the door to his office at the school, presented himself as a “man of God,” and was seen as an antiviolence advocate in his community.

Advertisement

But while police found evidence of Harrison’s gang ties, including an identifying tattoo and a Latin King logos on the wall of his apartment, a Superior Court judge would not allow jurors to be shown the evidence.

But court papers released Thursday as part of the federal case shed new light on Harrison’s membership in the violent international street gang.

Prosecutors allege Harrison made telephone calls from prison to other gang members to identify a confidential informant involved in his conviction.

“I was going through my [expletive]” Harrison said, according to a partial transcript included in court papers. “There was a CI on my case.”

He then discusses how he plans to use paper work from his trial to identify the informant.

“I wrote my appeals attorney and requested the affidavit of what the CI said that led to my investigation and arrest in this alleged crime,” Harrison said.

He later said he would send the person’s name in a letter, apparently fearful he was being recorded.

“ I’m gonna write. I’m not gonna on the phone, but I’m gonna write,” Harrison said, according to the transcript. “I’ll let you know his name but I don’t want to say anything on the phone.”

Advertisement

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.