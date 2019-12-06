A hired driver allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument in the victim’s driveway in Rockland on Wednesday morning after driving her home from a methadone clinic, officials said.
Lisa Roberto, 46, of Mattapan allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old Rockland woman around 11:16 a.m., Rockland police said in a statement.
Roberto is a hired driver from a private transportation company out of Canton. She was driving the victim home when the argument ensued, Rockland police Lieutenant Nicholas Zeoli said. When they got to the victim’s driveway at her home on Webster Street, the two got into a physical altercation and Roberto allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times, police said.
The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition, police said.
The victim’s boyfriend told police that she was being driven home from a methadone clinic in Brockton, according to a police report.
Roberto was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the police report.
Roberto was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Thursday, Acting Clerk Magistrate Andrew Quigley said. She was ordered held without bail and is set to appear in court again Monday for a dangerousness hearing, he said.
