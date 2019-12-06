A hired driver allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument in the victim’s driveway in Rockland on Wednesday morning after driving her home from a methadone clinic, officials said.

Lisa Roberto, 46, of Mattapan allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old Rockland woman around 11:16 a.m., Rockland police said in a statement.

Roberto is a hired driver from a private transportation company out of Canton. She was driving the victim home when the argument ensued, Rockland police Lieutenant Nicholas Zeoli said. When they got to the victim’s driveway at her home on Webster Street, the two got into a physical altercation and Roberto allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times, police said.