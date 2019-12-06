When the February date was initially set, the filing said, Correia was the only defendant facing charges related to his alleged defrauding of investors who backed his mobile app SnoOwl.

In a joint filing Thursday in US District Court in Boston, prosecutors and lawyers for the 27-year-old Correia and a codefendant, Genoveva Andrade, requested that the highly anticipated trial, currently slated for February, be delayed until June 1.

Jasiel F. Correia II, who’s taken a leave of absence as Fall River mayor amid a sweeping indictment charging him with extortion and other crimes, wants to push his trial back to June 2020, and federal prosecutors are on board, records show.

But then last September, federal prosecutors brought additional charges against Correia and four other people including Andrade, stemming from Correia’s alleged extortion of vendors looking to open pot shops in Fall River.

Correia and Andrade, his former chief of staff, have pleaded not guilty to all counts, and Correia has dismissed the charges as “totally made up.”

And with more charges comes more evidence for defense counsel to sift through, according to Thursday’s joint filing.

“The automatic discovery related to [the new counts] was over 56,000 pages,” the filing said, adding that in light of “the voluminous additional discovery, the parties have conferred extensively regarding a reasonable new trial date” of June 1.

The trial is expected to take approximately 10 days, records show.

On Friday, a hearing on the joint motion to delay the trial was scheduled for Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. before Judge Douglas P. Woodlock in Courtroom 1 of the Moakley Courthouse.

