A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a November assault that left a man with facial injuries, Lawrence police said in a statement Friday.
Edwright Rosa, of Lawrence, is charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Lawrence police.
On Nov. 26, police began investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Foster and Farnham streets around 7:30 p.m. Officers found a male victim with facial injuries who was treated on scene before being taken to Lawrence General Hospital. The man was later moved to a Boston hospital, the statement said.
Rosa was arrested Thursday night and arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court, the statement said. No further information was immediately available.
