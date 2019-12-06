MBTA Transit Police asked for the public’s help Friday identifying a man who allegedly attempted to break in to a vehicle at Quincy Adams Station last month, Transit Police said.
The man allegedly attempted to break into the vehicle in Quincy on Nov. 11 around 8 a.m., Transit Police said in a statement.
Surveillance images of the man show him carrying a Reebok backpack and wearing black headphones and a sweatshirt that said “Weymouth Wildcats.”
Transit Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 617-222-1050 or text 873873.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.
