Emerson College will hold a memorial service Friday for Daniel J. Hollis, the 19-year-old college sophomore who was fatally injured during an early morning confrontation on a Brighton street Sept. 28, a death that the Marine Corps has linked to a former Marine.

The service will be held at the school’s Bill Bordy Theater, according to a posting on the Emerson website authored by the Rev. Julie Rogers, campus chaplain.

The school will also hold informational sessions about organ donations at four locations on campus. Hollis helped three patients through the organ donor program after he lost his battle to overcome the head injuries Oct. 2, his family has written on social media.