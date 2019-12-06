Emerson College will hold a memorial service Friday for Daniel J. Hollis, the 19-year-old college sophomore who was fatally injured during an early morning confrontation on a Brighton street Sept. 28, a death that the Marine Corps has linked to a former Marine.
The service will be held at the school’s Bill Bordy Theater, according to a posting on the Emerson website authored by the Rev. Julie Rogers, campus chaplain.
The school will also hold informational sessions about organ donations at four locations on campus. Hollis helped three patients through the organ donor program after he lost his battle to overcome the head injuries Oct. 2, his family has written on social media.
Hollis was a 2018 graduate of Hopedale Junior-Senior High School where he played hockey and lacrosse and was class secretary for six years, according to his obituary. He was a member of Emerson’s lacrosse team and was majoring in marketing communications.
Hollis sustained a severe head injury during a confrontation on Park Vale Avenue when he was knocked to the ground. He was found unconscious when Boston police responded to the location. The cause of death was blunt force head injuries, according to his death certificate, and police are treating his death as a homicide.
The Marine Corps publicly identified Samuel Londo as the member of their service who allegedly played a role in Hollis’ death. However, no charges have been filed against anyone and both police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins have said the investigation is ongoing.
