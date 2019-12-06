The pair called 911 at 3:15 p.m., about an hour before sunset, from atop Mount Lafayette in Franconia, N.H., and said they were unable to locate the trail to descend because of extremely high winds and whiteout conditions, the department said.

Catherine Courtemanche, 24, and Nathalie Beaudet, 54, credited their rescuers with saving their lives. They said they would not have survived the night in the freezing and snowy weather, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

A mother and daughter were rescued after finding themselves blinded by whiteout conditions and dangerous cold on a peak in the White Mountains in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The hikers searched for the Greenleaf Trail for about an hour, but visibility of only a few feet was available. The hikers took shelter behind some rocks, and a rescue mission was launched at 4:10 p.m. Conservation officers from the Fish and Game Department and volunteers from the Mountain Rescue Service departed from the trailhead around 6 p.m. to hike the 4 miles to the summit, the department said.

The weather was forecast to remain bad through the night with 60-mile-per-hour winds, temperatures in the mid-teens, and limited visibility. While the rescuers were hiking to reach the women, the pair began to experience early signs of hypothermia, the department said.

At 9:30 p.m., rescuers reached the women and they descended the mountain through 40- to 60-mile-per-hour winds and snow, using GPS to help find their way. They arrived back at the trailhead safely at 11:30 p.m.

Courtemanche and Beaudet, from Sherbrooke, Quebec, had started their hike at 9 a.m. Thursday with the intention of hiking a trail loop they had hiked many times before. They were well equipped with winter clothes and equipment but lacked the navigational tools that would have helped during the whiteout, the department said.

