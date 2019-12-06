Peloton ‘husband’ says he worries about repercussions on his career

Hunter wrote that he filmed the ad in early September and that it was an “extremely positive experience,” especially after the ad first aired and he started receiving compliments about his performance from his acting coach and friends.

Sean Hunter, an elementary school teacher from Vancouver, British Columbia, describes himself in a self-penned piece on Psychology Today’s website as someone who is working toward “becoming a better actor.”

The Canadian actor who briefly appears in the now-infamous “Grace from Boston” Peloton ad is publicly expressing fear that his few seconds of screen time will doom his budding acting career.

But then the backlash over what some see as a sexist portrayal of a woman’s obligation to remain attractive to her husband at all costs percolated through the Internet, including one poster who insisted the “husband” was “100 % abusive,” Hunter wrote.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face,” Hunter wrote. “As my face continues to be screen shot online, I wonder what repercussions will come back to me. I pride myself on being a great teacher and developing actor, and I can only hope that this affects neither.”

Hunter wrote that the overwhelmingly negative feedback about the ad — and some harsh reviews about his “corny” acting — have him fearing that his career will be sidetracked due to his connection to the reviled ad.

“I currently sit here hoping that I’ll be able to continue auditioning for commercials without any taint, and that if my students happen to find the commercial and recognize me, they won’t think about me any different than they already know me,” he wrote. “After all, this commercial has nothing to do with my ability to teach or who I am.”

Hunter said he fears he will be typecast and is concerned that people who see him on the street will have a hard time distinguishing between him and the character he portrayed.

He added some questions: “Why are people creating so many additional narratives to the story? Am I allowed to view the commercial positively after receiving such negative feedback? If recognized on the street, what will people’s first opinions be of me? The aftermath of the commercial has left me with more questions than answers, and this is only half the story.”

His final thought: “I reflect on what my co-actor must be dealing with, as she’s the other 25 seconds of the story.”

Despite his concern about typecasting, the Psychology Today article includes a link to an Instragram account with photographs of Hunter. The handle? “pelotonhusband.”

