An arraignment date in Norfolk Superior Court hasn’t been set. Sean Murphy has been held without bail since his October arraignment in Wrentham District Court, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf to a charge of murder.

Sean E. Murphy is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Carlyn D. Murphy, on the night of Oct. 24, District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said.

A 21-year-old Plainville man has been indicted in the slaying of his mother in October, authorities said.

His lawyer, Kevin J. Reddington, said in a telephone interview that his client, who’s currently in the custody of Bridgewater State Hospital, has a severe mental illness.

Advertisement

“I even question his competency to stand trial,” Reddington said, adding that if Murphy is deemed competent to face trial, he’ll pursue a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf.

A spokesman for Morrissey declined to comment Friday on Murphy’s mental health issues, which Reddington said will probably be determined to be an “extreme case of schizophrenia.”

Reddington added that Murphy’s father and extended family “are in strong support to try to get him help.”

An obituary for Carlyn Murphy, 51, on the website of the Sperry & McHoul funeral home said she worked as a senior talent acquisition specialist at Medtronic. She was active in various community groups and was a longtime parishioner at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in North Attleborough.

“In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, as well as spending time with her family and friends, Carlyn loved reading, walking, playing games, and traveling,” the notice said. “She had a smile and exuberance that lit up a room, eyes as sparkling blue as the ocean, and a heart that touched everyone’s life she met.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.