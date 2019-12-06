A 25-year-old Plympton man suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound to the chest while hunting Friday afternoon, police said.

The man was hunting behind 153 Center St. in Plympton around 4 p.m. with several others when the incident occurred, according to a statement from the Plympton Police Department.

Several hunters helped provide aid to the victim until Plympton police and fire officials arrived, the statement said.