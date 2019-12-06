A 25-year-old Plympton man suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound to the chest while hunting Friday afternoon, police said.
The man was hunting behind 153 Center St. in Plympton around 4 p.m. with several others when the incident occurred, according to a statement from the Plympton Police Department.
Several hunters helped provide aid to the victim until Plympton police and fire officials arrived, the statement said.
The 25-year-old was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for treatment, according to the statement. The man’s condition is not known at this time.
The hunters involved are cooperating with authorities, the statement said, and Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the incident.
