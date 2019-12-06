On the morning of the attack, he was lined up on the stern of the ship with his fellow musicians, getting ready to play the national anthem, when planes suddenly appeared in the sky.

Emond, 101, who grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., was a French horn player in the admiral’s band on the USS Pennsylvania.

Francis Emond still remembers exactly where he was the moment the bombs began to drop at Pearl Harbor.

“We were all ready to play,” Emond said in a telephone interview from his home in Pensacola, Fla. “We saw a line of planes come in.”

Then he noticed an object fall from one of the planes. At first, he thought it was a piece of the aircraft.

“Something dropped off the plane,” he said. “I thought it was coming apart.”

When they saw an explosion of flames and smoke, they realized they were under attack.

“It startled us all,” he said. When they looked up again, “the sky was filled with planes. I could see big red spots on the fuselages.”

A bomb hit the USS Pennsylvania during the attack.

“It came down in the middle of the ship,” he said. Emond helped retrieve the sailors who were killed and wounded by the blast.

Saturday is the 78th anniversary of that fateful day, which brought the United States into World War II, and Emond will never forget all the friends he lost. To mark the anniversary, Emond said he plans to attend a commemorative event Saturday at the USS Alabama at Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Ala.

Emond said there used to be a good number of Pearl Harbor survivors who would attend events like these, but the ones he knew have since passed away. Now he feels like the “only Pearl Harbor man around.”

It’s unclear how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still alive today, but their numbers are diminishing with each passing year.

On Saturday, in Boston the National Park Service will host a commemorative service and wreath-laying ceremony at the Charlestown Navy Yard to honor those who died in the Japanese attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

A morning breakfast featuring a talk about Pearl Harbor by best-selling author William Martin will be held at the USS Constitution Museum, and recorded oral history interviews and recollections of survivors who experienced the attack will be available for viewing in the visitor center throughout the day, officials said in a press release.

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the USS Cassin Young, a World War II-era destroyer at the Charlestown Navy Yard that’s named after US Navy Commander Cassin Young, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Young was on the USS Vestal, which was moored alongside the USS Arizona. According to the citation, when Young was blown overboard by the blast of an explosion, he swam back to his ship, and “with extreme coolness and calmness,” moved the USS Vestal away from the USS Arizona and beached the ship on Aiea Shoal, in the northeastern corner of Pearl Harbor.

The Charlestown program will include musical selections by the Apollo Club of Boston, a rifle salute, a rendition of “Taps” by Bugles Across America, and a gun salute from the USS Constitution.

Participating in the ceremony will be National Parks of Boston Superintendent Michael Creasey; USS Constitution Commander Nathaniel R. Shick; Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services chief of staff Paul Moran; and Cassin Young III, retired Navy pilot and grandson of Cassin Young.

“Boston has a rich naval history and from its founding was recognized as an important port,” Creasey said in a press release. “One of the first of six Navy Yards in the country, for one hundred and seventy five years Charlestown Navy Yard played a vital role in building and maintaining the United States Navy fleet. Today, the National Park Service protects this national treasure, to remember those who served their country, honor the service men and women of the United States Navy who continue to serve, and provide current and future generations the opportunity to forge meaningful connections to an iconic cornerstone to the American story.”

Emily Sweeney