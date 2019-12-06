A man who died after crashing his car through a fence and into a tree near Harvard Square early Thursday morning was identified by officials Friday as Andrew White, 33, of Lynn.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near 1270 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge at 3:33 a.m., according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

White and his 22-year-old male passenger, also from Lynn, were taken to local hospitals following the crash, the release said.