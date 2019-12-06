A man who died after crashing his car through a fence and into a tree near Harvard Square early Thursday morning was identified by officials Friday as Andrew White, 33, of Lynn.
The single-vehicle crash occurred near 1270 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge at 3:33 a.m., according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.
White and his 22-year-old male passenger, also from Lynn, were taken to local hospitals following the crash, the release said.
White was pronounced dead at the hospital, the statement said. The passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, and his condition is not known at this time.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com