The weekend began below freezing in Boston, but temperatures are expected to vault into the 50s to start the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday’s temperature will likely only exceed the overnight low of 28 by a few degrees, peaking near 31, according to forecasters.
After a cold overnight, with the temperature in Boston dropping to about 15 degrees, Sunday will likely rise to 36 degrees, the weather service said.
But the real bump in temperatures comes at the beginning of the week when a cold airmass — expected to keep temperatures about 8 degrees cooler than average over the weekend — moves off the coast, according to Bill Simpson, a weather service meteorologist.
Monday could hit 55 degrees, with Tuesday reaching nearly 60, the weather service said. The warmer weather is expected to come with rain both days, mostly in the afternoon and evening.
The cold is expected to return quickly, however, with temperatures likely to drop back into the 30s Wednesday morning, bringing a chance for snow before precipitation wraps up in the afternoon, forecasters said.
The workweek is expected to end with mostly sun and temperatures reaching 30 Thursday and 35 Friday.
