Ziobrowski had moved to New York when he was arrested on Aug 9, 2018, about a month after he tweeted to more than 400 followers that he would raise money for a hit on federal agents.

Brandon James Ziobrowski, now 34 and living in Bronx, N.Y., was acquitted of a federal criminal threatening charge after a four-day trial at Boston federal court that began Monday, according to Ziobrowski’s lawyer, Derege Demissie of Demissie & Church, a Cambridge firm.

A man who was living in Cambridge when he sent out a tweet apparently advocating the killing of ICE agents was acquitted by a federal jury Friday, according to his lawyer and the US Attorney’s office.

Advertisement

“I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent,” Ziobrowski tweeted, according to an indictment. “@me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let’s make this work.”

Prosecutors also alleged in October 2018 that Ziobrowski violated terms of his pretrial release by having two cellphones that lacked the required Internet monitoring software, but a judge allowed him to remain free on bond.

On Friday, Ziobrowski testified that he did not intend to issue a threat, Demissie said in a statement.

“The tweet was a joke, a bad joke,” Demissie said in a brief phone interview Saturday afternoon.

In a statement Friday evening, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling disagreed with the verdict.

“We respect the jury’s verdict. But in this case the defendant posted a tweet that, on its face, offered $500 to anyone who killed a federal agent,” he said.

“In 2019, over 100 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. The public needs to know that, regardless of today’s verdict, we will never hesitate to prosecute apparent threats against law enforcement officers.”

Advertisement

The decision came after about two-and-a-half hours of deliberation, Demissie said.

“I expect that he will be back on Twitter,” said Demissie, who noted that Ziobrowski’s account had been suspended.

But asked if Ziobrowski should be more careful with what he tweets, Demissie agreed.

“I would advise that.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.