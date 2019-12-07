The Boston Housing Authority received $1.8 million in federal funding for 139 housing vouchers for homeless families, homeless individuals, and people with disabilities, the Walsh administration announced in a statement on Saturday.

The vouchers cover the cost of renting an apartment or home from a landlord who agrees to use the program, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) wesbite. HUD funded the vouchers.

“These vouchers will provide a much needed housing lifeline for some of our city’s most vulnerable families and individuals with disabilities, while offering services that can help to foster a better quality of life,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “The new vouchers fulfill a promise to all our residents, including those with disabilities, that there will always be a home for them here in Boston.”