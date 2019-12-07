The Boston Housing Authority received $1.8 million in federal funding for 139 housing vouchers for homeless families, homeless individuals, and people with disabilities, the Walsh administration announced in a statement on Saturday.
The vouchers cover the cost of renting an apartment or home from a landlord who agrees to use the program, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) wesbite. HUD funded the vouchers.
“These vouchers will provide a much needed housing lifeline for some of our city’s most vulnerable families and individuals with disabilities, while offering services that can help to foster a better quality of life,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “The new vouchers fulfill a promise to all our residents, including those with disabilities, that there will always be a home for them here in Boston.”
HUD earlier this year funded 1,000 new housing vouchers in Boston, increasing the overall number overseen by the Boston Housing Authority to 13,500, the statement said.
The new vouchers add to an existing effort by the Walsh administration to address homelessness in Boston, according to the statement.
That effort includes Boston’s Way Home, a program meant to end homelessness among veterans and chronic homelessness. So far, chronic homelessness in the city has fallen by 19 percent while veteran homelessness in the city has fallen 36 percent thanks to the program, the statement said.
Walsh last month put $4.7 million towards creating housing for youth and young adults as part of a program called Rising to the Challenge meant to address youth homelessness, the statement said.
