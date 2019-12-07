A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another man in Lynn on Friday night, according to the police.
Around 10:50 p.m., Lynn police responded to 119 Lewis St. on the third floor for a report of a stabbing, Michael Kmiec, a spokesman for Lynn Police, said in an e-mail.
Officers found a 42-year-old man unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, he is in critical condition, Kmiec said.
Jerome Childs, 52, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, according to Kmiec.
Advertisement
Childs is expected to be arraigned Monday at Lynn District Court.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.