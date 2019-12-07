A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another man in Lynn on Friday night, according to the police.

Around 10:50 p.m., Lynn police responded to 119 Lewis St. on the third floor for a report of a stabbing, Michael Kmiec, a spokesman for Lynn Police, said in an e-mail.

Officers found a 42-year-old man unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, he is in critical condition, Kmiec said.