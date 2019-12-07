The Shrewsbury Fire Department arrived around 4:30 a.m., shortly after they received a report of the crash. The car was under about 4 feet of water, according to a statement from the fire department.

Deven Koenig of North Grafton was found stuck in his Nissan Altima that had flipped over on its roof in Jordan Pond, according to David Lawson, a spokesperson for the Shrewsbury police.

A 21-year-old man died Saturday hours after the car he was driving crashed into an icy pond in Shrewsbury, officials said.

Firefighters entered the water wearing cold-water rescue suits and attempted to pry the door open to free Koenig, who was the only person in the car. The door would not open, due to the driver’s position, so they pulled the car out of the water, according to the statement.

Captain Aaron Roy said that it was the first time, to his knowledge, that the fire department encountered a situation where a a vehicle was overturned and submerged in water with a person trapped.

Other first responders arrived and used Jaws of Life, a hydraulic rescue tool, to remove Koenig through the driver’s door, according to the statement.

Koenig was removed approximately 10 minutes of the fire department’s arrival, and Worcester EMS began treatment on the scene, according to the fire department.

He was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he died from his injuries about nine hours later, according to Lawson.

