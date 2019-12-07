The Quincy Police Department bid farewell to K-9 Major after the beloved member of the force suffered from a medical emergency on Saturday, police said on social media.
The dog was at Veterans Memorial Stadium when the emergency began, police said in a tweet about 3:30 p.m. Braintree and Weymouth police helped clear traffic as Major was rushed to VCA South Shore Animal Hospital.
Major, who served beside Officer Ken Wood, passed away a short time later.
Rest easy K-9 Major 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/zxCWEwOLpS— Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) December 7, 2019
Department officials were not immediately available to comment on Major’s service to the force and the circumstances of his death.
