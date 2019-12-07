Governor Charlie Baker marked the opening of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $93 million gene therapy manufacturing plant Wednesday, saying he has “very close friends” who have been devastated by a disease for which the facility hopes to make a cutting-edge drug. Putting a personal spin on a ribbon-cutting ceremony that symbolized Thermo Fisher’s big bet on gene therapy, Baker said he is friends with parents of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Cambridge-based Sarepta Therapeutics has a deal with Thermo Fisher to manufacture a gene therapy for the deadly inherited muscle-wasting disease that Sarepta is developing, and a team of Sarepta executives sat in the audience at the event. Afterward, Baker initially declined to identify the friends, saying he would first need their permission. But he then confirmed that one was Carlo Basile, his former chief secretary, whose 13-year-old son has Duchenne. Basile was among a group of parents of children with Duchenne who lobbied the Food and Drug Administration to overrule an advisory committee’s recommendation in 2016 and approve Sarepta’s controversial drug, Exondys 51, that year. That drug, which doesn’t rely on gene therapy, was the first approved treatment for the disease, but some experts question whether it works. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

INVESTMENTS

Fidelity to get new headof asset management

The mutual fund managers and analysts at Fidelity Investments are getting their second new boss in just over a year. The Boston financial services giant said Tuesday that Steve Neff, head of its asset management division, will retire at the end of March. Neff, 67, started the job in November 2018 after spending most of his 23-year Fidelity career on the technology side of the company. Neff will be succeeded by Bart Grenier, a top executive at Fidelity International, the company’s independently run affiliate in London. Grenier, 60, has worked extensively in Boston, both at Fidelity and The Boston Co., an investment division of Bank of New York Mellon, where he was chief executive from 2011 to 2017. Grenier left BNY Mellon to return to the Fidelity fold, first as an executive vice president in Boston and then as the asset management chief at Fidelity International. He will start his new duties in February, with Neff helping with the transition. Fidelity is a powerhouse in the investment business, with more than 500 funds and nearly $3 trillion in assets, and also operates the nation’s biggest discount brokerage and a large benefits administration division. But the company and others best known for their stock-picking skills have been squeezed by the rise of low-cost index funds, which are designed to track the performance of benchmarks such as the Standard & Poor’s 500. — LARRY EDELMAN

HEALTH CARE

Boston hospital IT veteran leaves for the Mayo Clinic

On the heels of forming a new partnership with Google, Mayo Clinic announced it has hired Dr. John Halamka — a Harvard University professor and hospital IT veteran — to guide its efforts to apply artificial intelligence to vast stores of data from patients and devices. Halamka will leave Beth Israel Lahey Health in Boston to become president of the Mayo Clinic platform, a unified data repository the Minnesota-based health system is creating to develop new analytics capabilities and digital services. His appointment will take effect Jan. 1. Halamka, who served in the Obama and George W. Bush administrations, said his goal is to create a kind of data “innovation factory” at Mayo while updating privacy and security protocols to reflect the modern age of wearables and cloud analytics. He said Mayo is seeking to harness data to build services in three areas: in-home health care services to enable more remote care; digital diagnostics to monitor and respond to health problems; and clinical analytics to personalize and improve treatment of a range of conditions. — CASEY ROSS, STAT

HEALTH CARE

President of R.I. hospitals to leave after $55m loss

Margaret M. Van Bree, president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital since 2015, will leave those posts at the end of this year, the hospitals’ parent company said Wednesday. The news came just hours after Lifespan, the state’s biggest hospital group and largest private employer, reported a significant operating loss and announced that it is offering early retirement packages to some employees. Lifespan attributed the $55 million in operating losses last year to factors including “a dramatic and unexpected reduction in Medicare rates,” the lasting impact of the closing of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, and the continued loss of specialized medical care to Boston. The company, which has revenue of about $2.4 billion, said that factoring in investment income, its net losses totaled $35 million. Lifespan has 15,674 employees, but early retirement will be offered only to those 65 or older, with 10 years of eligible service as of Oct. 1, 2019. Executives, physicians, advanced practice providers, psychologists, and research scientists requiring a doctorate are not eligible.

— EDWARD FITZPATRICK AND AMANDA MILKOVITS

LABOR

Muslim electrician sues union, Boston College over payment of union dues

A religious discrimination lawsuit filed last month in federal court against a local union and Boston College is being hailed by anti-union groups for upholding individual workers’ rights — and railed against by union advocates who say it’s an attempt to weaken organized labor. The plaintiff, a Muslim electrician and member of Service Employees International Union 32BJ District 615, informed the school and the union last fall that his religious beliefs conflicted with being part of the union. He requested that his dues be diverted to charity, and when no action had been taken a year later, according to the complaint, he sued. The electrician, Ardeshir Ansari, is being represented for free by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation in Virginia, whose mission is to “challenge forced unionism” in states such as Massachusetts that require all workers — even those who opt out of union membership — to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining done on their behalf. There are 27 states, and Guam, with “right to work” laws that prevent unions from requiring workers to pay such fees. The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation was involved in the 2018 Janus Supreme Court decision, which made it illegal for public-sector unions to charge fees to workers who choose not to be union members, which is expected to drive down revenues. Labor advocates fear that if a similar case involving private-sector unions makes it to the Supreme Court, it could be devastating for the labor movement. Union officials at SEIU 32BJ, which has 175,000 members, said the union hasn’t dealt with a religious objection for years and couldn’t recall any involving Muslims. It took time to process Ansari’s request, the union said, but a check to Ansari’s charity was in the works when his lawyer sent a letter about his intent to sue. The foundation said this is its first religious discrimination lawsuit involving a Muslim in its 51-year history, though it has assisted Muslims informally, along with workers who are Catholic, Protestant, Mormon, Jewish, Buddhist, and Wiccan. The foundation declined to make Ansari or his lawyers available, or to provide specifics of what his religious objections were.

— KATIE JOHNSTON