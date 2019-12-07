He will be summonsed to appear in Orleans District Court to face charges of operating to endanger, operating after license suspension, and an over-height violation, State Police said in a statement.

The driver , identified only as a 41-year-old Brockton man, was not injured.

State Police will press charges against a truck driver after a crane he was hauling struck the Old Bass River Bridge above Route 6 in Dennis, injuring two people on Friday, the department announced Saturday.

The truck was traveling west when it hit the bridge from beneath about 6 p.m., officials said. The impact caused chunks of concrete to fall from the bridge onto the hood and windshield of a passing 2014 Mazda 3, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

A preliminary investigation showed that the man was pulling a hydraulic lift that was too high to pass under the bridge, police said.

A 55-year-old Brewster woman inside the Mazda suffered serious injuries, while the driver, a 56-year-old Brewster man, suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove one of the occupants. Both were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Two of the bridge’s beams were severed in the incident. More information about the bridge’s structural integrity was not immediately available on Saturday evening.

The road above the bridge remained closed on Saturday, according to a dispatcher for the Dennis Police Department.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.