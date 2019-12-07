A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a three-car crash on Route 138 in Raynham on Saturday evening, officials said.

The crash happened near 491 Broadway about 7:30 p.m., police and fire officials said in a statement.

First responders used hydraulic equipment to free a woman trapped inside one of the cars. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where she died of her injuries, the statement said.