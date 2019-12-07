A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a three-car crash on Route 138 in Raynham on Saturday evening, officials said.
The crash happened near 491 Broadway about 7:30 p.m., police and fire officials said in a statement.
First responders used hydraulic equipment to free a woman trapped inside one of the cars. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where she died of her injuries, the statement said.
A man in the same car was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The occupants of the other cars were not injured, officials said.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
Route 138 remained closed Saturday evening while state and local officials investigated the crash.
