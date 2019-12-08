Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Sightings from Greater Boston last week included a barnacle goose at Franklin Park, a snow goose at Brookwood Farm in Milton, an American woodcock in Post Office Square, an American bittern over Littleton, and a yellow-breasted chat at Condon Band Shell Park in Medford. At Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop, observers found a Northern shrike, a fox sparrow, and an orange-crowned warbler. A glaucous gull was spotted at Great Pond in Randolph as well as a Barrow’s goldeneye and an orange-crowned warbler.