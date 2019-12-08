Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Sightings from Greater Boston last week included a barnacle goose at Franklin Park, a snow goose at Brookwood Farm in Milton, an American woodcock in Post Office Square, an American bittern over Littleton, and a yellow-breasted chat at Condon Band Shell Park in Medford. At Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop, observers found a Northern shrike, a fox sparrow, and an orange-crowned warbler. A glaucous gull was spotted at Great Pond in Randolph as well as a Barrow’s goldeneye and an orange-crowned warbler.
► Nantucket: Birders found a tufted duck at the Horse Farm Lookout at Hummock Pond, two Northern shovelers in Madaket, and a Western kingbird in Miacomet.
► North Shore: Seawatching at Andrews Point in Rockport produced records of six pomarine jaegers, four common murres, a thick-billed murre, and 740 black-legged kittiwakes. There was a Townsend’s solitaire at Halibut Point and a lark sparrow at Eastern Point in Gloucester.
► South Shore: Birders continued seeing a mix of rare geese headlined by a pink-footed goose at Nelson Field in Plymouth, plus a greater white-fronted goose at Vaughn Hill Road in Rochester, two snow geese at Quirk Mello Conservation Area in Somerset, and another snow goose at Cockeast Pond in Acoaxet. There was also a Barrow’s goldeneye at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, a marbled godwit at Stephen’s Field in Plymouth. Observers spotted single lark sparrows at Old Winslow Cemetery and at Kingston Bay in Plymouth.
► Western Massachusetts: There were red-throated loons at Onota Lake and Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, a golden eagle in Williamstown, and the continuing Pacific-slope flycatcher in Hadley.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.
