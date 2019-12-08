“My youngest child was diagnosed with Leukemia back in July of this year and as a result, all three children have experienced pain and agony,” the woman from southeastern Massachusetts wrote in a letter to Globe Santa.

Then last summer, as her son approached his second birthday, her joy was sapped and fear took hold as doctors told her that the little boy had cancer.

A single mother of two healthy sons remembers beaming with joy as she welcomed a third baby boy into the world in 2017.

Not surprisingly, her youngest son’s illness has transformed their lives. Nothing is taken for granted, and things once considered routine have taken on new meaning, from weekly food shopping to the now rare trip to a movie.

Advertisement

“In order to care for my child, I had to leave my job, so on top of all the pain and stress, we also have financial issues,” she continued.

Like any parent, she wants her children to feel special at Christmas, and to find presents from Santa Claus under their tree. Without a helping hand, however, she knows that this year, the space under the tree bare.

“I am writing to you because I want my children to experience the holiday and Christmas spirit and have a great time regardless [of the] difficulties and misfortunes we have endured the past few months,” the woman wrote. “The bills keep piling up and it will be impossible for us ... to celebrate Christmas properly, with toys and gifts under the tree.”

Because of the generosity of thousands of individuals, including some children; and community and religious organizations, and other groups, this family will benefit from Globe Santa on Christmas Day.

Her sons will find warm clothes, games, books, under their tree and know that Santa Claus did not forget them.

Advertisement

Since 1956, Globe Santa has helped families that celebrate Christmas in the Santa Claus tradition provide presents for their children. And since its modest beginning, when the fund drive raised $51,000 and helped 6,200 Greater Boston families, more than 1 million families and 3 million children have received assistance.

Please consider giving by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com