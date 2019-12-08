“We are anticipating that we’ll be counting into tomorrow as well,” Tavares said at City Hall on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, tabulators counted ballots from 79 of the city’s 255 precincts, through Precinct 1 of Ward 9, and they moved on to Precinct 2 when they returned to work Sunday morning, according to Eneida Tavares, chairwoman of the Boston Elections Commission.

Volunteers and officials huddled around folding tables inside City Hall for a second day Sunday, scrutinizing ballots from last month’s City Council election as they worked to determine who will claim the council’s fourth and final at-large seat.

Tavares said vote counters hoped to move more quickly on Sunday than they had Saturday, but there were still many, many ballots to review. “It would be pretty ambitious to think that we’re going to get it done today.”

Advertisement

More than 66,000 ballots must be counted by hand before the city can determine whether Julia Mejia and Alejandra St. Guillen will join the council.

The two candidates, both of them community activists seeking office for the first time, requested the recount after the results from the Nov. 5 election showed Mejia winning by a tight margin.

Whoever wins will become the first Latina elected to the council and will join incumbent at-large councilors Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi-George, and Michael Flaherty, who took the top three at-large slots by comfortable margins.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.