Warren has staked her bid for the presidency on a fiery populism and promises to rein in corporate greed, but earlier in her career she occasionally advised, represented and served as an expert for corporations including Dow Corning and the insurance company Travelers.

The disclosure comes as she faces fire from South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose aides have fended off calls to open up his closed-door fund-raisers to the press and reveal more details about his work at the consulting firm McKinsey by pointing out that some of Warren’s past legal compensation remained a mystery.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday night released new details about the legal work she took on during her years as a law professor, revealing she made about $1.9 million on cases dating back to 1985.

At the time, Warren was one of the nation’s foremost experts in bankruptcy law, and her campaign has said her work involved balancing various competing interests in as fair a way as possible. Now, Warren’s website has been updated to reflect the compensation she received from dozens of legal clients, for cases dated between 1985 and 2009, that she had already disclosed in May.

The disclosure robs Buttigieg of one of the campaign’s main counterattacks on Warren at a time when tensions between the campaigns are increasing after Buttigieg spent months slamming Warren’s health care plan. Warren’s allies have called on Buttigieg to disclose the names of his clients during his stint at McKinsey, which he has said he can’t do due to a non-disclosure agreement he’s asked to be released from. Warren took the rare step of calling Buttigieg out by name last week to say he should open his closed-door fund-raisers to the press and name his bundlers.

Warren has sworn off exclusive fund-raisers.

Buttigieg’s campaign shot back by calling on Warren to post more years of tax returns beyond the 11 she has already made public — a demand reiterated by Lis Smith, a senior adviser to Buttigieg, on Thursday night.

“If @ewarren wants to have a debate about transparency, she can start by opening up the doors to the decades of tax returns she’s hiding from her work as a corporate lawyer — often defending the types of corporate bad actors she now denounces,” Smith wrote in response to Warren’s call for more transparency from Buttigieg.

Tax returns, however, would not break down Warren’s income on each case, and a Warren campaign aide said it would be unreasonable to expect her to release decades of tax returns--something no other candidate has done.

Warren’s campaign took a veiled shot at Buttigieg while disclosing the compensation.

“If Democrats are going to defeat Donald Trump … we must nominate a candidate who can create the most robust possible contrast against Republicans on conflicts of interest and corruption issues,” Warren spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said in a statement.

“Any candidate who refuses to provide basic details about his or her own record and refuses to allow voters or the press to understand who is buying access to their time and what they are getting in return will be seen by voters as part of the same business-as-usual politics that voters have consistently rejected.”

Warren’s past corporate work was a flashpoint in her 2012 run for the Senate, when Republican Scott Brown cast her advocacy for the insurance company Travelers, which was seeking immunity in asbestos-related lawsuits by setting up a $500 million trust, and Dow Corning as hypocrisy from the populist candidate. Warren made $19,942 when she worked on behalf of Dow Corning when it was settling with women claiming injury for silicone breast implants. She earned $18,708.50 representing LTV Steel, which wanted to limit its payments into a fund for miners’ health benefits.

Some of her income had already been disclosed, like the $212,335 she made representing Travelers. The campaign was also unable to find compensation records for a handful of cases, including on her consulting work for the former directors of Getty Oil after Texaco went bankrupt.

