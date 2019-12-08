“Look, it’s Santa!” an excited mother squealed, holding her toddler’s hand as they ran toward the fire truck.

MEDFORD — The city’s square was transformed into a wonderland last week as Globe Santa rode in on a fire truck, welcomed by wailing sirens and dozens of cheering children.

Now in its 64th year, Globe Santa, sponsored by the Boston Globe Foundation, provides holiday gifts to tens of thousands of local children each year.

Santa’s entrance into Medford Square Thursday night was for many a ceremonial start to the holiday season in the city’s center, where a Christmas tree was lit and dedicated to Marshall Sloane, the founder of Century Bank, who died in April and was a longtime partner and bank provider for the Globe Santa fund. The park where the tree was lit is named for his mother.

Barry Sloane, Marshall Sloane’s son, said in a phone interview before the Medford event that the family has long admired the Globe Santa holiday effort and appreciated its importance to Greater Boston families.

For years, bank employees have handled Globe Santa’s donor deposits, taking care that dedications sent in with donations get to the program so they can be published on donor lists.

“For a family-controlled bank that’s now 50 years old and [started] in a trailer with wheels on it in Somerville in 1969, to have on your client roster a name as distinguished and honored as The Boston Globe and its foundation, I can’t tell you how much that meant to my father,” said Barry Sloane.

Marshall Sloane’s daughter said Globe Santa has built a community around giving back to children this time of year, and it has always been fun to check the paper and see who else has become part of the effort.

“It was like a social sheet,” said Linda Sloane Kay. “You love to see their pictures, and you’d be so proud of their commitment to Globe Santa.”

The tree lighting, which was organized by the Medford Kiwanis chapter and the local Chamber of Commerce, brought together neighborhood businesses and organizations, each offering something to spread holiday cheer.

Business owners handed out candy canes, pizza, and hot chocolate, while local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops sold cookies and wreaths. A local RE/MAX branch held a canned food drive. Children were given toys and hugs, plus an opportunity to take a photo with Santa in his sleigh.

The Medford chapter of Kiwanis International, another longtime Globe Santa partner, presented the program with a $5,000 check at the event.

The contribution was made in memory of a former club president, Vincent Piro, who died in July.

Rita Cornelio, a member of the Medford Kiwanis club, credited Piro with building the partnership between the chapter and Globe Santa.

“It was his idea many years ago … for Medford Kiwanis to be a part of the Globe Santa,” she said in a phone interview.

Cornelio received gifts from Globe Santa herself as a 6-year-old in 1957, shortly after her family moved to the United States from Italy as World War II refugees. She remembers getting so many books, puzzles, stuffed animals, and games that she shared them with other children in her building.

When she grew up, she knew she wanted to make sure children in need would get the same experience and not go without gifts at Christmas.

“Globe Santa just showed me what Christmas was all about, and from a little girl’s perspective, I can tell you, it was just really, really beautiful,” she said.

***

Join Dave Russo, Boston’s own Lenny Clarke, and a collection of comedy standouts Wednesday night for the eighth annual Globe Santa Comedy Night at the Giggles Comedy Club in Saugus. The club is located at the Prince Pizzeria, 517 Broadway. Tickets are $30 and include pizza donated by the pizzeria. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. All proceeds will go to Globe Santa. For tickets and more information go to globesanta.org/giggles.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com