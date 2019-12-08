This year, you have an opportunity to stabilize your day-to-day life. Even with additional excitement, certainty becomes more regular. If single, you could meet someone going off to work or even just shopping. You do not need to push. If attached, the two of you often enjoy your home life together. You can be found chatting around a warm fireplace or making a meal together, laughing away. This closeness creates a strong bond. TAURUS is as stubborn as you are adventurous.

You could experience a weird feeling yet be unsure as to where the irritation stems from. Use care in discussions so this feeling does not interfere until you understand it. Finances continue to be primary. Tonight: Taking a break from all the activity.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You can accomplish what you want if you do not trip yourself up with words like "impossible" or "no." A brainstorming session helps you open up to vistas yet unseen. Let go of restrictions that are not necessary. Tonight: Put on some great Christmas music.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your ability to look past the obvious might cause you trouble, yet other times it can prove helpful. What you see as a potential problem or issue helps you find an even better route to the same end. Tonight: Get some extra ZZZ's.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotional nature allows you to identify with others more easily than most people. Use this skill in a meeting or discussion. Before you know it, others will support your side of an issue. Tonight: Telling it like it is.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others often follow your lead in social situations. Your knowledge tends to draw others for advice. Though you might not see the advantage of a particular situation now, you will in time. A child or loved one wants your attention. Tonight: Could be a late one.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your imagination comes to the rescue more frequently than others realize. You can handle a difficult person or child with ease because of this innate skill. He or she might be upset, but not necessarily with you. Tonight: Easy works.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Settle in and recognize your priorities. How someone deals with a problem might be a lot different from how you would. How the problem impacts you might be a lot different. Focus on domestic and personal matters. Tonight: Let the party begin.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out for a friend who might be overwhelmed by all the holiday hoopla. You cannot prevent another person from handling a problem in a different manner than you want at this time. Be a good listener. Tonight: Visit over dinner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Reach out for someone at a distance who you care about. He or she might feel limited or off this holiday season. Your call will certainly brighten up the moment. Consider ways to help this person move through his or her mood. Tonight: Run errands on the way home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Reach out for someone at a distance who you rarely visit. He or she has a fun-loving nature that you enjoy. Sometimes, even at this time of year, you can feel weighed down. Nevertheless, you will enjoy a conversation with this person. Tonight: Ever playful.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Pay attention to an emerging issue, perhaps on the homefront. If you can nip it in the bud, you scarcely will notice a problem. Do not allow a situation to brew and cause trouble. Tonight: Happy at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will speak your mind. If you feel you are not heard or responded to appropriately, you will most likely escalate the issue in some way. You might find that a change in attitude could be helpful. Tonight: Make time for a neighbor.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.