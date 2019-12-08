A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday night after he crashed into a snowbank and had to be tased while trying to evade police in Gardner.
Thomas M. LaFrance, 28, of Webster, faces charges that include trafficking in fentanyl, assault and battery on a police officer, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, State Police said. Lafrance was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala when a trooper attempted to pull him at about 7:30 p.m. for driving with a suspended license.
LaFrance pulled into a CVS parking lot but then sped through the lot, avoiding several vehicles, before making a U-turn and crashing into a snow bank after nearly smashing into a pickup truck, police said. LaFrance got out of the vehicle and a physical confrontation ensued until the trooper deployed his taser.
An off-duty corrections officer nearby helped place LaFrance in handcuffs, police said. LaFrance initially gave a false name, though Templeton and Gardner police were able to help identify him.
LaFrance was taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner to have the taser probes removed, police said. He was found to be in possession of a bag containing approximately 60 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl as he was being booked by police.
Police also discovered he had an active default arrest warrant for drug possession out of Woburn District Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Gardner District Court.
