A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday night after he crashed into a snowbank and had to be tased while trying to evade police in Gardner.

Thomas M. LaFrance, 28, of Webster, faces charges that include trafficking in fentanyl, assault and battery on a police officer, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, State Police said. Lafrance was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala when a trooper attempted to pull him at about 7:30 p.m. for driving with a suspended license.

LaFrance pulled into a CVS parking lot but then sped through the lot, avoiding several vehicles, before making a U-turn and crashing into a snow bank after nearly smashing into a pickup truck, police said. LaFrance got out of the vehicle and a physical confrontation ensued until the trooper deployed his taser.