Officers responded to a call at 1:14 a.m. reporting that a man had entered a combination Mobil gas station and Dunkin’ at 1245 North Main St. and engaged in a fight with a Dunkin’ employee. The suspect then exited the gas station and moments later fired three shots into the building, hitting the employee and leaving him with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

A man was shot early Sunday morning at a Randolph gas station following an altercation, according to Randolph police.

The suspect then fled the scene in a 2007 gray Honda Accord, which police later found in Dorchester unoccupied.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital.

State Representative Bill Driscoll said the employee was in “serious condition” in a tweet.

Learning about the gun violence overnight in Randolph. Sickened at the news as this incident hits close to home...was there w/ my son earlier in day & is a location where I've held district office hours.Prayers for peace & a full recovery for the store clerk in serious condition. — Rep Bill Driscoll Jr (@BillDriscollJr) December 8, 2019

A spokeswoman for Dunkin’ said the company was “looking into this matter.”

Randolph police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who was described as being in his mid- to late 20s, and wearing a light blue baseball cap and a gray Nike sweatshirt with the slogan “Just Do It.”

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 781-963-1212.

