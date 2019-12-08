A woman was hospitalized and a man arrested after a traffic incident on Interstate 495 in Plainville early Sunday morning that may have involved the woman exiting a car while it was moving, State Police said.

In a statement, spokesman Dave Procopio said that troopers responded at about 1:20 a.m. to I-495 between Exits 13 and 14, where the woman, a 26-year-old Taunton resident, sustained injuries after getting out of a car in the roadway.

She had serious injuries, but was expected to survive, and EMS took her to Rhode Island Hospital, Procopio said. Police believe she exited the car through the passenger side window, possibly while it was moving.