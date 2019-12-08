A woman was hospitalized and a man arrested after a traffic incident on Interstate 495 in Plainville early Sunday morning that may have involved the woman exiting a car while it was moving, State Police said.
In a statement, spokesman Dave Procopio said that troopers responded at about 1:20 a.m. to I-495 between Exits 13 and 14, where the woman, a 26-year-old Taunton resident, sustained injuries after getting out of a car in the roadway.
She had serious injuries, but was expected to survive, and EMS took her to Rhode Island Hospital, Procopio said. Police believe she exited the car through the passenger side window, possibly while it was moving.
The car police believed her to be a passenger in remained on the scene and the driver, Joseph Monsini of Taunton, was arrested after troopers determined he was under the influence of alcohol, Procopio said. Monsini was taken to the State Police barracks in Foxborough, where he was booked.
An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the accident and into how and why the victim exited the vehicle, Procopio said.
