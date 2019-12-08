The Baker administration is set to lift on Wednesday its temporary statewide ban on the sale of vaping products, a measure the governor imposed in September in response to vaping-related lung illnesses around the country that sickened some 2,300 people and killed 47, including three in Massachusetts. At the same time, state health officials are expected to roll out regulations to implement a new state law that imposes the nation’s harshest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products. The new law limits sale of the products, including menthol cigarettes, to licensed smoking bars such as cigar bars and hookah lounges, for on-site consumption only.

Advertisement

Probably not as well as we’d like – which is why we continue to need education programs to provide good information to people so that they might choose to lay off the bad stuff.

There are at least two such programs taking place in Greater Boston this week:

In Sudbury on Monday, officials are encouraging people to learn about youth vaping and how to prevent it at an information session at 6:30 p.m. at Curtis Middle School .

Mary Cole, program coordinator for the Greater Boston Tobacco-Free Community Partnership, will speak on the dangers of e-cigarettes and tactics used by the nicotine industry to attract the young.

Youth vaping has increased generally, and public health and school officials want to discourage it.

About 3 percent of Curtis students in grades 6 to 8 reported they’ve vaped, according to a 2018 MetroWest adolescent health survey.

Monday’s presentation will be filmed by SudburyTV and available to watch on-demand online.

In Danvers Tuesday, parents of teenagers, as well as other community members, are invited to a seminar on “Vaping: What Parents Need To Know” from 6 to 7 p.m. at Danvers High School.

Advertisement

The forum to be led by Ashley Hall, program manager of the Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership, will provide an overview of what vaping is, its potential harm, and how parents can tell whether their children are vaping. Samples of e-cigarettes and vaping pens will be available for viewing at the school event sponsored by DanversCARES, a community organization working to reduce substance abuse in town.

For more information about tobacco cessation and prevention programs in Massachusetts, visit www.makesmokinghistory.org.

Big little plans: The town of Concord is celebrating author Louisa May Alcott for a whole week starting Sunday in anticipation of the Christmas Day release of the new “Little Women” film from Columbia Pictures/SONY.

Concord, of course, is where Alcott grew up, and it helped inspire her post-Civil War novel loved by generations. It is also where many scenes in the movie were shot, and the town along with local museums and businesses are hosting various events during “Little Women Week,” including teas at the Colonial Inn and the Concord Scout House; a “Little Women” walking tour; special tours of The Wayside, the childhood home of Alcott and her siblings; and a performance, “Scenes from Little Women: The Concord Players and Louisa May Alcott.” The town library will display two chapters from the original manuscript of “Little Women,” and fans can also visit Orchard House, another Concord house where Alcott later resided and wrote the book, and see the new gallery at the Concord Museum holding a dozen Alcott artifacts, including her copper tea kettle. Visit www.concordma.gov.

Advertisement

Leave your vapes behind: In Duxbury, the historic King Caesar House, festively adorned for the holiday season, will be open for tours on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. in the 48th annual “Christmas at King Caesar” event supporting the Duxbury Rural & Historical Society. Visit www.duxburyhistory.org.

In Somerville, ride, see, and judge which house has the most impressive display of lights and ornaments during the “Illuminations Tour” on Saturday. Trolleys run between 4:30 and 9:15 p.m. beginning and ending at the city hall, where there will be refreshments, craft activities for children, and performances by the Somerville Community Chorus. Visit www.somervilleartscouncil.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.