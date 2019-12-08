The new school will be called Jefferson Elementary school. It will combine all Rockland elementary students in the first through fourth grade from the current Jefferson, Memorial Park, and R. Stewart Esten elementary schools into a new 120,000-square-foot facility for 760 students.

The approval came five days after a town meeting voted unanimously in favor of the new building last Monday. The back-to-back votes were needed to override Proposition 2½ and move forward with a plan that would allow the town to spend up to $86.9 million on the project, with the state expected to cover about 63 percent of the cost .

Rockland residents approved building a new elementary school in a ballot vote Saturday, according to School Superintendent Alan Cron.

It will be located at the site of the current Memorial Park Elementary School on Col. Brian Duffy Way.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our residents for supporting this important step forward for Rockland Public Schools,” said Dr. Cron.

“This new building will not only replace outdated, inefficient facilities, but will far better support 21st century curriculum and allow our students to learn and grow in new, profound ways,” he said.

The project is expected to cost approximately $86.5 million. Rockland taxpayers will pay about $50.7 million and the Massachusetts School Building Authority has awarded the district a $35.8 million grant for eligible costs as well.

Town officials plan to demolish the Jefferson Elementary School on James Street and build playing fields for Rockland youth sports on the site.

The R. Stewart Esten Elementary School will become an Early Childhood Center housing all of the district’s kindergarten students. A turf field will be located on the current site of the Memorial Park School.

