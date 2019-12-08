You may have felt a chill in the Boston air Sunday morning, but that’s nothing on the bone-numbing minus 8 degrees recorded in Orange, at the eastern edge of Franklin County.
Still, the temperature in Orange — where dry air, fresh snowpack, wind, and the valley setting kept temperatures especially low — is expected to exceed the freezing mark, albeit narrowly, during the day Sunday as temperatures across the state begin a steady upward climb all the way into Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Boston dropped into the mid-20s overnight, but is expected to reach the upper 30s by Sunday evening -- then 40 degrees by 2 a.m. Monday, 50 by the afternoon, and near 60 Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service. Even Orange is expected to hit 55 Tuesday.
But as with all things that go up, temperatures will quickly tumble again, with a fairly steady decline back to the mid-20s by Thursday morning, forecasters said.
Rain is likely to develop Monday morning, most likely after 10 a.m., with showers continuing through Tuesday into Wednesday morning, when it could switch to snow before 11 a.m., according to the weather service. More than an inch of rain is likely Monday.
Monday and Tuesday could be a bit windy, with gusts above 30 miles per hour Monday and as high as 26 Tuesday, forecasters said.
The week will likely end on a colder note, with a high near 30 Thursday and 35 Friday, according to the weather service. There is a chance of snow Friday night, but warming temperatures reaching near 46 Saturday could bring rain.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.