You may have felt a chill in the Boston air Sunday morning, but that’s nothing on the bone-numbing minus 8 degrees recorded in Orange, at the eastern edge of Franklin County.

Still, the temperature in Orange — where dry air, fresh snowpack, wind, and the valley setting kept temperatures especially low — is expected to exceed the freezing mark, albeit narrowly, during the day Sunday as temperatures across the state begin a steady upward climb all the way into Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston dropped into the mid-20s overnight, but is expected to reach the upper 30s by Sunday evening -- then 40 degrees by 2 a.m. Monday, 50 by the afternoon, and near 60 Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service. Even Orange is expected to hit 55 Tuesday.