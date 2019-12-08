Learn how to run a successful crowdfunding campaign at this workshop from local nonprofit The Capital Network. Topics include necessary research prior to launching a campaign, how to support an ongoing one, and how to analyze a crowdfunding event that failed. Monday, 5:15 to 7:30 p.m., Suffolk University, Sawyer Building, Stoll Room, 8 Ashburton Place, Boston. $36.69 for advance tickets, $41.79 for last-minute tickets. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

Tuesday

JOB FAIR

Speaking my language

Find employment at this job fair for trained interpreters from Found in Translation. This event is designed to connect Boston-area interpreters with language service providers and employers. Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Central Square Library, 45 Pearl St., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MEETUP

Breakfast with a purpose

Mingle with other socially-responsible professionals at this breakfast from Net Impact Boston. The event is designed for young workers committed to sustainability and social responsibility. Tuesday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Clover Food Lab, 5 Cambridge Center, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Build black wealth

Learn how to prosper as an African-American at this monthly workshop series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village Initiative. This month’s installment will focus on goal-setting and how to celebrate reaching them. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., Building 3, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Sell your stuff

Creating a product is one thing, selling it entirely something else. Learn how to connect with buyers at this moderated panel discussion from the Startup Coalition. Topics include identifying your first customers and building a sales force. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. WeWork, 745 Atlantic Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

SEMINAR

Walk a mile in their (sustainable) shoes

Ponder the sustainability of the sneaker and shoe industry at this forum from rubber outsole manufacturer Vibram. Representatives from shoe manufacturers Timberland, Wolverine, and New Balance will discuss design and construction techniques that help eliminate waste. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Vibram, 840 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

HOLIDAY PARTY

Connect with other professionals

Get into the holiday spirit with women who work in national security at this event from the Boston chapter of Women In Defense (WID). The event is open to people of all genders and professions. Hot hors d’oeuvres will be served with a cash bar. The dress code is festive business casual. Thursday, Northeastern University Innovation Campus at Burlington, Building 5, 147 S. Bedford St., Burlington. $35 for WID members, $45 general public, $15 students. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

INFO SESSION

Get educated

Learn what resources are available at the Boston Public Library for advancing your career, including workshops related to professional advancement and the American Student Assistance College Planning Center. Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center, Exchange Classroom, Lower Level, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

