A falling icicle pierced a natural gas line in Acton on Monday, forcing people to evacuate a building as firefighters rushed to the scene.
Officials went to 25 Westford Lane at 11:50 a.m. for a report of an exploded one-inch gas line, according to the Acton Fire Department.
The gas was shut off at 1:09 p.m, officials said. National Grid was called to contain the leak and repair the line.
There was no fire or injuries, officials said.
“Fortunately this incident was quickly contained and no significant damage resulted,” Chief Robert Hart said in a statement.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.
Advertisement