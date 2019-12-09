A falling icicle pierced a natural gas line in Acton on Monday, forcing people to evacuate a building as firefighters rushed to the scene.

Officials went to 25 Westford Lane at 11:50 a.m. for a report of an exploded one-inch gas line, according to the Acton Fire Department.

The gas was shut off at 1:09 p.m, officials said. National Grid was called to contain the leak and repair the line.