Superior Court Judge Thomas Connors declared the mistrial Monday and dismissed the 11 women and five men who had been selected as jurors.

Galloway’s defense attorney, Elliot R. Levine, was in a crash during the weekend, suffering minor injuries that prevented him from continuing with the trial in Norfolk Superior Court where jurors heard opening statements and the victim’s daughter testified last week.

A mistrial was declared Monday in the first degree murder trial of Tammie P. Gallowaywho is accused of murdering her neighbor, 81-year-old Laura Shifrina, in the victim’s apartment in a Needham housing complex in 2017.

Galloway has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently held without bail.

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, Galloway killed Shifrina by slitting her throat and stole several thousand dollars in cash along with the victim’s red 2011 Ford Fiesta that was later recovered in Dorchester where Galloway spent time after the murder.

Levine, in his opening statement, told jurors that Galloway is never directly linked to Shifrina’s death and that Galloway was a drug-involved woman who had friends and acquaintances capable of violent acts.

Shifrina was a Jewish refugee who immigrated to the United States in 2000 with her daughter and her family and became an American citizen in 2005. Her daughter testified that her mother worked as a computer software engineer in Moscow for many years before immigrating. Shifrina was an active member of the Massachusetts Club of Russian Speaking Scientists.

A new trial date was set for May 12.

