Boston police arrested a 23-year-old Dorchester man minutes after he was seen allegedly stealing packages from a front porch in Roslindale, police said.
Police received a call at around 6:26 p.m. about a man who was seen taking packages from the front porch of a home on Rosecliff Terrace and fleeing on foot. Officers responded and almost immediately found the suspect, who was later identified as Johnatan Cordero-Garcia, Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj said.
The officers performed a pat frisk on Cordero-Garcia and found a Sig Sauer BB gun in his waistband, Boston police said in a statement.
They also found sneakers that had been removed from a package addressed to the home on Rosecliff Terrace, and several toys that had been allegedly removed from their packaging and discarded by Cordero-Garcia on Cliftondale Street, police said.
Cordero-Garcia was arrested and charged with larceny under $250 and receiving stolen property, police said.
He was released and received a continuance on his arraignment, according to a clerk from the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court. He will be arraigned in the West Roxbury court Feb. 3, she said.
