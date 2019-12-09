Boston police arrested a 23-year-old Dorchester man minutes after he was seen allegedly stealing packages from a front porch in Roslindale, police said.

Police received a call at around 6:26 p.m. about a man who was seen taking packages from the front porch of a home on Rosecliff Terrace and fleeing on foot. Officers responded and almost immediately found the suspect, who was later identified as Johnatan Cordero-Garcia, Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj said.

The officers performed a pat frisk on Cordero-Garcia and found a Sig Sauer BB gun in his waistband, Boston police said in a statement.