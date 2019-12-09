A new memorial honoring fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy will be unveiled Monday evening on the one year anniversary of his death.

Roy, 36, was assigned to Ladder 4, Group 3 at the Webster Square Fire Station when he died Dec. 9, 2018 while battling a fire on Lowell Street in Worcester, officials said in a press release.

Construction of the memorial was funded by a donation from the Kraft Family Foundation, the release said.