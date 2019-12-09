A new memorial honoring fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy will be unveiled Monday evening on the one year anniversary of his death.
Roy, 36, was assigned to Ladder 4, Group 3 at the Webster Square Fire Station when he died Dec. 9, 2018 while battling a fire on Lowell Street in Worcester, officials said in a press release.
Construction of the memorial was funded by a donation from the Kraft Family Foundation, the release said.
The program at the Webster Square Fire Station will begin at 6 p.m. and speakers will include Robert Kraft, Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr., Fire Chief Michael Lavoie and City Councilor-at-Large Kate Toomey.
Advertisement
Since 1999, nine Worcester firefighters have been killed in the line of duty. This November, Lieutenant Jason Menard was killed while saving two others during a house fire.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.