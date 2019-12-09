Bill Connolly, Globe Santa’s executive director, lauded the “fantastic effort that all the people here at the Globe as well as good friends of Globe Santa have put in. . . . It’s nice knowing that you have the right people in the right place and at the right time.”

Talk to any of Globe Santa’s staff — many of whom have been in Santa’s workshop for a decade, or two, or three — and the first thing they’ll do is praise other members of the crew.

Holiday lore says Santa Claus relies on elves and reindeer to help spread Christmas cheer. But in the Boston area, Globe Santa has the support of a dedicated staff, volunteers from all walks of life, and generous donors who make the work possible.

Connolly pointed to Christina Geromini, the Globe’s newsroom operations manager, who has organized volunteers to ring bells at the Boch Center and found Globe Santa stories from the newspaper’s archives to post on social media.

Those posts have helped to drive donations and engagement with readers, who say things like, “I remember that story, and that’s the reason I still believed in Santa Claus,” Connolly said.

At the Globe’s Taunton printing facility, Mark Tibbetts, a senior customer service manager, and Beth Murphy, a financial circulation manager, have spearheaded a series of year-round events, including craft fairs and cookouts, in support of Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation.

“The people make the difference,” said Connolly, who first pitched in with Globe Santa by packing gifts as a newly hired Globe messenger circa 1967 and has been leading the program since 2005. “We’ve had some great editors and great reporters for Globe Santa, just as we’ve had some great packers and people who assisted us getting the packages delivered.”

For 11 years, Tammy McFarland has been a family advocate, leading the team in Taunton that processes requests. She deals with the struggles of families trying to provide a joyous Christmas against the odds.

These families, which are vetted through social service agencies and the state Department of Transitional Assistance, write of “challenging health issues, unemployment, homelessness, the lack of affordable day care, drug addiction of a family member,” McFarland said.

Many families are headed by single parents, grandparents trying to raise grandchildren on Social Security checks — even great-grandparents, McFarland said.

“You feel for them. They express how difficult it is, and we know that it’s difficult for families to ask for help,” she said. “They say they put their feelings aside for the sake of their children, and we always . . . do the best we can to make them feel at ease and show them that we care.”

Linda Betts is in her third year of serving on the dedicated team that processes those letters.

“Overwhelmingly, what I see in letters is parents saying they just want to see a smile on their children’s faces on Christmas Day,” Betts said.

Reading those messages is “very rewarding,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll read letters, and the families will say, ‘I don’t know if anyone reads this,’ but we read every single letter.”

Sue Roberts, who has worked for the Globe since 1982 and has been Globe Santa’s donations manager since 2002, reads every message from Globe Santa’s supporters.

Some donors become almost like pen pals, as Roberts sees them send in a gift year after year. A Maryland resident sends $500, $600, or $700 each year. One family always donates $57.89 — maybe it’s a lucky number, Roberts muses. A Medford native incarcerated in the Midwest sends $200 from prison each year.

Recently, Roberts spoke with a first-time donor giving in memory of her mother, who had died just days earlier.

“She goes, ‘My mother loved the Globe, she loved Christmas, and she loved children. So we just thought this was the perfect thing for her.’ And it was just so nice.”

