On the way into a colleague’s holiday party — as you’re ringing the bell — accuse your partner of having a “tone” and not wanting to attend the gathering. Mingle separately.

No disrespect to Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday. But why should big business and the do-gooders have all the days? With the Thanksgiving-to-New Year’s stress test underway, we need something on the calendar to #support #honor #recognize the simple folks trying to survive. Here are some suggested additions:

Taking Sunday

Hit the mall to shop for others, but find only items for yourself. Forget — until you get home — that as room parent you were supposed to pick up the gift certificate to present to the teacher at the holiday breakfast tomorrow morning. Decide to pass off one of your houseplants as the in-class gift and email her the certificate.

Leave Me Alone Monday

Build up a head of bitterness towards friends who’ve already sent holiday cards when you don’t even have a decent family picture because your teens refuse to smile for a photo.

#OnlyHuman Tuesday

Engage in negative self-talk, questioning the parenting lapses that lead to the impossibility of a family card. After a generous pour of Chardonnay, convince yourself you did the best job you could.

Muffin Top Wednesday

Lose control of your diet and exercise schedule. Develop sudden-onset belly roll. Resent yoga teacher for working a reduced holiday schedule.

On-Site Personal Day Thursday

Arrive at work late after attending the fourth grade’s Holiday Salute to Rodgers and Hammerstein, and spend the rest of the day scouring gift guides for the “hard to buy for techie,” “hard to buy for fashionista,’ “hard to buy for foodie,” and “hard to buy for spoiled brat.”

Who Are These People??? Friday

Start to hate everyone on your list.

Toxic Saturday

Remind adult children that you’re not going to live forever. Grandchildren would be nice. So would a wedding.

Toxic Sunday

While discussing a joint present for mom and dad with siblings resurface old wounds.

Office Party Monday

Spend 9-5 day trying to come up with a believable excuse for skipping the festivities (being held in the lobby of your building directly after work). Finally accept that there’s no way out. Vow to have only one drink (despite the open bar) and keep conversation appropriate.

Yeah Right Tuesday

Call in sick.

They’re Your Parents Wednesday

Argue with spouse over who’s going to tell grandma and grandpa to stop with the electronic toys already.

In the Red Thursday

In a money panic, spark a family-wide dispute by suggesting a gifts-for-kids-only policy this year, and make it clear, in a passive-aggressive way, that you’re only giving to neices and nephews who know how to say a proper thank you.

Grout Friday

With a holiday visit by judgemental relatives looming, look around, see your guest bathroom through their eyes, and emergently take time off to scrub grout, buy AND INSTALL a new shower curtain, and find a new home for the expired/revealing/pathetic collection of prescription meds, therapeutic shampoos and acne treatmets that have taken up home there.

Black Truffle Sea Salt Saturday

Wasn’t this going to be the year you bought interesting hostess gifts--ahead of time? Apparently not. On the way to the party, already running late, dash into a liquor store and buy a bottle of wine based on price point only. With no gift bag, and no card, get no credit for your bottle.

Deckless Sunday

Spend today feeling ashamed of your undecorated home. Candles do not burn in your windows. Your tree has no theme except Christmas, and that doesn’t count. You have not swapped everyday dishes for seasonal plates and mugs. You bought garland, but were too lazy to wrap your banister. What the hell is going on with your mantel?

Ugly Monday

In a self-righteous way refuse to participate in the good-natured office Ugly Sweater day. Later, after seeing coworkers enjoying themselves, question your own beliefs.

Amnesia Tuesday

It’s the holidays. Have some fun!

