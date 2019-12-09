Aneudy Delgado Torres, 38, was pulled over near 1905 Washington St. on Nov. 30 for alleged negligent driving and failing to dim his high beams, Holliston police said in a statement. During the traffic stop, police saw a prescription pill bottle with no label inside the car.

A Framingham man arrested for driving under the influence in Holliston late last month was arraigned Monday on gun charges after police discovered a handgun while searching his towed car, police said.

Police found a 9-millimeter Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun in the car of a suspect previously charged with driving under the influence.

Delgado Torres was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to dim headlights, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

He was arraigned on these charges Dec. 2 in Framingham District Court, police said. His bail was set at $500 cash, and he was ordered to not possess any weapons or consume any drugs.

Police had towed the car to the police station and obtained a search warrant from the Framingham court to perform a search, police said. With the help of a State Police narcotics detection dog and a Massachusetts Department of Correction firearms detection dog, police found a 9-milimeter Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun with a defaced serial number inside the car.

Because of the discovery, Delgado Torres was arraigned Monday on additional gun charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and using a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony. His bail was set at $1,000 cash, and he is set to appear in court again Jan. 9, police said.

The case is under investigation by Holliston police and the Middlesex County district attorney’s office.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.