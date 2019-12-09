She said she was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing.

In a note to employees Monday, MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack wrote that DePaola died Saturday. DePaola had also served as acting MassDOT secretary and recently joined a group of former secretaries to mark the 10-year anniversary of the agency’s founding, Pollack wrote.

State officials on Monday confirmed the death of former MBTA General Manager Frank DePaola, who had battled cancer in recent years.

“Frank will be missed by his colleagues at MassDOT for his warmth and sense of humor and remembered as a hands-on manager who took the time to visit project locations, pick up the phone to check on issues and greet everyone by name with a handshake and warm smile,” Pollack said.

She said DePaola’s career in public service spanned more than two decades.

“Frank was an engineer’s engineer who could take a seemingly complicated situation, break it down, explain it simply and make the work seem more manageable and less daunting,” Pollack wrote. “He was the go-to guy when either MassDOT or the T needed a leader who would solve problems and get things done. Frank first came to 10 Park Plaza in 2009 to serve as the MBTA’s Assistant General Manager for Design and Construction, having spent the previous twelve years as manager of capital construction for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.”

DePaola had announced in May 2016 that he was stepping down as T general manager so he could focus on his cancer treatment.

“My decision to retire is a difficult one, but I cannot continue to spend the countless hours the job demands while continuing needed treatment and focusing on my health,” he said at the time.

On Monday, Pollack said DePaola’s expertise was invaluable during the epic snowstorms of 2015 that snarled the T’s system. He had taken over as acting MassDOT secretary in October 2014 and was named interim manager of the T in March 2015 and shed the interim title a few months later.

“During that most challenging time, Frank kept spirits up at the MBTA while methodically working through the process of digging out,” Pollack wrote. “Then-MBTA Chief Administrator and current Fiscal and Management Control Board member Brian Shortsleeve, who succeeded Frank as General Manager, said on learning of Frank’s passing that ‘Frank was a beloved leader and an extraordinarily talented public servant who will be missed by all of those who had the pleasure to serve with him in state government.’ ”

Pollack credited DePaola with executing a “comprehensive winter resiliency program” for the T. He also “saw the Government Station project through to completion and began the process of expanding the T’s capital delivery program, all while working closely with Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville to improve the system’s performance,” Pollack wrote.

In addition, she included comments from current T General Manager Steve Poftak.

She said Poftak told her DePaola will be remembered “as a valued and dedicated colleague. He brought a genuine sense of warmth and collegiality to his work. His counsel and company will be missed.”

DePaola in 2009 became the T’s assistant general manager for design and construction and spent the previous 12 years as manager for capital construction for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

He later served as state highway administrator for three years before becoming the acting MassDOT secretary in October 2014.

“He was a good man, a great engineer and an exceptional transportation leader,” Pollack wrote.