Passengers on Haverhill line train 202 had to switch trains in Lawrence due to a mechanical issue during the Monday morning commute, officials said in a tweet. And a multi-car crash in downtown Boston was slowing highway traffic into the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The disabled train, which departed at 5:40 a.m. from Haverhill, was at one point operating 25 to 35 minutes behind schedule and was replaced by Train 204 for continued service into Boston, MBTA officials said in a tweet.
“Haverhill Train 204 (6:10 am from Haverhill) is operating 10-20 minutes late between Lawrence and North Station due to assisting passengers of terminated Train 202,” officials tweeted.
There were also delays on the Frankin line. At 6:13 a.m. officials tweeted that train 740 (5:47 a.m. from Foxborough) was operating 20-30 minutes behind schedule due to a signal issue.
According to Mass511, the multi-vehicle crash took place around 6:22 a.m. at the interchange between the Pike and Interstate 93 northbound in downtown Boston.
No further information was immediately available about the crash.
