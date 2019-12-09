Passengers on Haverhill line train 202 had to switch trains in Lawrence due to a mechanical issue during the Monday morning commute, officials said in a tweet. And a multi-car crash in downtown Boston was slowing highway traffic into the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The disabled train, which departed at 5:40 a.m. from Haverhill, was at one point operating 25 to 35 minutes behind schedule and was replaced by Train 204 for continued service into Boston, MBTA officials said in a tweet.

“Haverhill Train 204 (6:10 am from Haverhill) is operating 10-20 minutes late between Lawrence and North Station due to assisting passengers of terminated Train 202,” officials tweeted.