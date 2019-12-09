The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has reached $314 million, the game’s largest since June, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

Mega Millions is a lottery game played in 44 states with drawings every Tuesday and Friday. Tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for $2 a ticket ahead of the drawing at 11 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia.

The jackpot is the largest the game has seen since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California, the lottery said. The jackpot was last hit Sept. 24 when a $227 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Texas.