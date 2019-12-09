Take Monday morning. A cold rain spattered riders who waited on the slick platform at Green Street in Jamaica Plain. The weather was miserable, but what waited inside the rusted subway cars seemed worse.

But to many commuters who depend on its unpredictable service, rush hour after crowded rush hour, life on the Orange Line has been more than a recent flurry of negative news. It has been a daily indignity.

The gale of problems that has battered the Orange Line in recent days — new cars pulled from service, suspicious noises, delay after delay — has been unnerving, even for that beleaguered branch of the MBTA’s not-always-rapid transit system.

Grimy floors. Trash strewn about. Windows streaked with glazy film and criss-crossed with scratches. Backpacks turned into quasi-weapons whirling around in overcrowded cars.

Add to that the prospect of arriving late to work — yet again — on a heavily traveled line that threads its clackety way between Malden and Forest Hills.

“I can’t stand it,” said Chaniece Wait, 31, a Boston City Hall employee who rode the Orange Line from Forest Hills to State Street. “There’s always a delay. There’s always a malfunction. This is supposed to be a 30-minute ride, but most days it’s 45 and up.”

The latest griping about the Orange Line spiked last week with more malfunctions and news that glistening, new cars — the first additions to the Orange Line fleet since 1981 — had been pulled back because of a structural problem in the padding between the upper and lower portions of the cars.

Two new six-car sets had been rolled out since August, but neither has been seen for about three weeks. MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said Monday that the timing of their return is uncertain.

“There’s supposed to be a new train, but I’ve gotten on it once. And now it’s out of service?” said Brittany Salazar of West Roxbury, who was commuting from Forest Hills to Ruggles. “The prices went up, so you would expect better service. But it’s almost like it like went backward. Like you’re paying more for the service, but it’s gotten worse.”

The MBTA raised fares by an average of 5.8 percent in July, its first increase in three years. Although instant improvements are not realistic, many riders now seem resigned to a long, slow grind toward an elusive goal of better days.

“I don’t understand, for the amount of money we pay and the amount of people that take the train every day, why this is still happening,” said Lisa McGinley of Malden, who rides the train to Downtown Crossing. “It’s almost like a joke.” she said. “I’ll put on my Facebook status, ‘Oh, sorry, running late. Guess why?’ ”

Delays have become such an irritating fact of Orange Line life that many commuters build in a big buffer of time to avoid being late for work.

“Right now, the next train is in 16 minutes,” Salazar said as she waited at Forest Hills. “That’s the difference between being on time and being late. I’ve been more late to work in the last month than the entire year.”

At the other end of the line, Melinda Kuleszka said service has gotten progressively worse.

“I get those alerts on my phone almost every day, saying there are 20-minute delays,” said Kuleszka, 55, a Stoneham resident who takes the train from Oak Grove in Malden. “Stoneham is so close to the city, but it takes me 50 to 55 minutes to get to the office.”

Gwyn Hughes, 32, of Malden, echoed her frustration.

“Last week, it took me an hour and a half to get to work, and I work in Downtown Crossing. It usually takes 45 minutes,” Hughes said. “The train was so crowded, and it was like 25 minutes between trains. It was ridiculous.”

MBTA and state officials are advising patience, but it’s advice triders have heard many times before. T officials have said they expect all 152 new Orange Line cars to be in service by the end of 2022.

But even that glimmer of hope is clouded by a certainty that more problems will emerge over the next three years. History holds plenty of precedent: At least one-third of 4,500 service alerts on the Orange Line from July 2013 to July 2019 were about disabled trains, according to a Globe analysis of agency data.

“A lot of these cars are older than me, and they deserve an upgrade. We want to make sure we roll them out safely,” said Evan Henerberry, 30, of Malden. “The major issue for me is crowding, as opposed to mechanical problems. But I’ve noticed the two feed into each other, because once demand goes up, there’s a delay or two that happens.”

Still, the Orange Line beats walking — or driving — for most far-flung commuters.

“I’ve never had a bad experience,” said Shazia Bano, 32, of Malden, who was headed to North Station. “Even over the weekends when there’s no service, they always provide the alternative shuttles. I think it’s pretty convenient. It’s a little longer, but honestly speaking, I’m happy with that.”

John Maleyeff, a management professor at Boston University, was generally positive about his Orange Line ride from Jamaica Plain to Massachusetts Avenue, where he picks up a BU shuttle.“It’s pretty reliable,” he said while standing and swaying. “I really don’t have any problems with it.”

Bano and Maleyeff, however, were the unflustered exceptions in a morning that was filled with grousing.

“Do I think it’ll get better? I think it’ll take a long time,” said Kuleszka, the Stoneham commuter. “I’m hopeful, because I’m a positive person, but I think it’ll take years.”